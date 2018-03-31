Third-Person Exploration Game, The First Tree, Coming to Consoles

Following its release and subsequent positive reception on Steam, third-person exploration game The First Tree is headed to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. While a release date wasn’t revealed, developer David Wehl said in a press release that he’s targeting a late 2018 release window. Studio DO Games has been hired to work on the ports.

Recently nominated for Best Game and Best Music at the Emotional Games Awards, The First Tree follows the story of two interconnected beings: a fox looking for her missing cubs and a son reconnecting with his estranged father in Alaska. An official overview is as follows:

Players take control of the fox on a poignant and beautiful journey that crescendos at the source of life, and perhaps result in an understanding of death. Along the way, players can uncover artifacts and stories from the son’s life as he becomes intertwined in the fox’s journey towards The First Tree. Key Features: A poignant, intimate story by a one-man team with an ending you won’t soon forget.

Featuring a gorgeous soundtrack by acclaimed artists like Message to Bears, Lowercase Noises, and Josh Kramer.

A short game (about an hour and a half) focused on story with some light puzzle solving and platforming.

We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced. In the meantime, check out a trailer above.