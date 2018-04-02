Cross-Play Podcast Coming Soon to PlayStation LifeStyle, Will Be the Greatest PSLS/GR Podcast You’ve Ever Heard

PlayStation fans have been clamoring for Cross-Play for ages, so we got together with our sister site Game Revolution and thought, “Why not bring it to them?” No, you still won’t be able to play Fortnite–or any other game, for that matter–with your Xbox friends, but PlayStation LifeStyle and Game Revolution are partnering for a most epic podcast filled with jokes, video games, and a variety of accents. Not necessarily in that order.

The first episode of the Cross-Play Podcast will be going live next Tuesday. That’s April 10 for those of you who don’t want to look at a calendar. This week we’re looking for feedback from you on what you’d like to see in the greatest PSLS/GR cross-podcast of all time (seriously, I challenge you to find a better one. Go on. I’ll wait). If you want your questions or comments read in our reader mail section, throw us a line in the comments below.

The Cross-Play Podcast will feature voices and personalities from both PlayStation LifeStyle and Game Revolution. We’ll cover the hottest video game news topics of the week and talk about the newest releases, providing unique insights and discussions on every subject. While Game Revolution may be a multiplatform outlet, your PSLS hosts will be championing the PlayStation crown. We’re open to shaping the show on your feedback too, so help us out! Give the Cross-Play Podcast a listen next week and tell us what you want to hear, or what you never want to hear again.

At 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT / 5 PM BST on Tuesday, April 10, Cross-Play Podcast #1 will go live on PlayStation LifeStyle and you’ll all be able to hear the show that critics are already calling “pretty funny.” In the meantime, please leave your questions and comments for the podcast hosts — Paul Tamburro, Jason Faulkner, Cameron Teague, and Chandler Wood — in the comments section below, and we’ll answer the best ones next week!