New Video Showcases Spider-Man Gameplay Footage

As 2018 continues to pass us by, players around the world continue to wait for any news regarding Insomniac Games’ upcoming Spider-Man title. For some time now, details have been very sparse, but that seems to be ending very soon. Today, Game Informer announced that their cover story for the May 2018 issue of the magazine would be all about Spider-Man. To celebrate the news, the company released a trailer for the exclusive story, and in it, we get a few glimpses of some brand new gameplay footage.

In the video (above), we get brief glimpses of Spider-Man shining from building to building (and even through some trees), taking down some enemies, and running across the sides of buildings. It’s a quick look at the game, but will undoubtedly excite fans while they wait for more information. According to Game Informer, their cover story on the game will feature tons of new information on the game, ranging from its open world aspects to missions, side activities, collectibles, and perhaps even the release date, which they have teased to know. Expect more information on the game starting tomorrow and leading through the entire month.

For more information on the May 2018 Issue of Game Informer, check out their site, and for more on Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man, check out below for a brief snippet from our E3 2017 preview of the game:

Marvel’s Spider-Man looked impeccable, with graphics that made me do a double-take. Utilizing a modified form of the Sunset Overdrive engine, the game was running very smoothly on a PS4 Pro. While the frame rate could not be confirmed here, it looked to run at 30 frames-per-second. This is likely due to using higher-resolution textures. Given how astounding the game looked, it felt like a fair compromise. What we saw of the game at Sony’s press conference was just a taste of what’s to come. From what was shown during a live playthrough, this might finally be the Spider-Man game to surpass 2004’s Spider-Man 2 in terms of web-slinging traversal and overall fun. Marvel’s Spider-Man is currently swinging towards an early 2018 release date, and rest assured we will have more coverage on the game the closer we get to release.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is currently set to release sometime in 2018 exclusively on the PlayStation 4.

[Source: Game Informer]