The Invisible Hours is Getting the Non-VR Treatment on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC

Tequila Works and GameTrust have just announced a non-virtual reality version of their hit adventure game, The Invisible Hours. The game is scheduled for release on April 24 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The Invisible Hours first hit shelves back in October 2017 on platforms like PlayStation VR, HTC Vive, and Oculus Rift. This newest release now ensures that a broader range of players experience the mystery surrounding the chilling title.

This version offers traditional movement mechanics while still allowing players to fully immerse themselves, according to Tequila Works.

Check out The Invisible Hours non-VR version launch trailer:



Dubbed a “complex murder mystery,” The Invisible Hours follows a group of eccentric strangers who receive an invitation to a mysterious mansion by inventor Nikola Tesla. The seemingly simple purpose is to make amends for their past mistakes and bring them all closer together. When Tesla is found murdered, however, it’s up to one of the guests – disgraced detective Gustaf Gustav – to uncover the truth and bring the killer to justice.

The game encourages players to explore a series of interwoven stories within a vast, mysterious mansion. Time is of the essence as you carefully analyze various suspects and their widely varied stories in order to successfully untangle the game’s dark truth. This means you must balance where to best spend your time and resources while each individual guides you in a different direction.

You must also observe each character’s moves without their knowledge and uncover a wide range of clues throughout the mansion. The entire campaign can take up to six hours depending on the path you ultimately choose.

Get ready to uncover the mansion’s deepest, darkest secrets when The Invisible Hours releases this April 24 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Via: Gematsu]