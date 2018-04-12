Special Reserve Games Teases a Ruiner Retail Release on PS4

In a short, but revealing tweet, Special Reserve Games has revealed that cyberpunk action shooter Ruiner is set to get a retail release on PlayStation 4.

The video game division, which is part of publisher Devolver Digital, posted this curious message on April 12:

I'm just gonna leave this here… – Sarge pic.twitter.com/XQCHAaDLH5 — SpecialReserveGames (@specialreserves) April 12, 2018

Although no release date has yet been confirmed, fans of the genre will surely get a kick out of this one.

Meanwhile, here’s the Ruiner launch trailer for those unfamiliar with this fantastic gem:



Ruiner provides a breath of fresh air among indie games thanks to its highly stylish and past-paced gameplay. Set in the year 2091, an unstable individual fights against a corrupt system to uncover a deadly truth within the city of Rengkok.

The character, simply known as Puppy, is also in search of his kidnapped brother with the help of a rogue hacker by the name of Wizard. The two form a perfect combination through deadly fighting abilities and highly technological gadgets.

Some of the game’s main attractions include:

A story-driven action means you’re not simply fighting a senseless battle to the end. Immerse yourself in a mysterious world as you learn more about your surroundings and those who assist you throughout the game

Sophisticated and brutal combat: It’s up to you to determine the best plan of attack by analyzing your opponents and surroundings

Slow down time itself to better determine your enemies’ weak spots, or simply blast through the crowds with devastating force

Use a wide selection of high-tech weapons for long-range and melee attacks

Leverage specialized gadgets including energy shields, along with tools to hack various systems and even certain opponents

Addictive soundtrack produced by the likes of Antigone & Francois X, DJ Alina, and other music professionals

Ruiner is currently available as a digital-only release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. We’ll be sure to publish more information on the game’s retail version as it becomes available.

[Via: Special Reserve Games – Twitter]