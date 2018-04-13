Bandai Namco Published The 2nd Major Trailer for Full Metal Panic! Fight! Who Dares Wins

Bandai Namco has published the second major promotional trailer for Full Metal Panic! Fight! Who Dares Wins in Japan. This game is a 3D strategy RPG featuring characters and Arm Slave mechs from Full Metal Panic series.

As with the original light novels and anime shows, the game’s story will revolve around the series protagonist Sousuke Sagara, who is tasked to protect the heroine Kaname Chidori, a Japanese high school student who is being targeted by governments and terrorist organizations alike due to her having the special Whispered ability.

Being developed by B.B. Studio of Super Robot Wars fame, this Full Metal Panic game takes quite many references from SRW games like the super-deformed mech models, individual weapon upgrades, learning additional skills for characters, and a 360-degree movement system that was also seen in SRW Neo and Operation Extend.

However, it also has some references from Square Enix’s Front Mission games, such as mech parts having their own HP and weapon types having different properties and movement restrictions. Unlike the SRW games which employ player and enemy phases, this Full Metal Panic game will instead determine the movement order of units by calculating character and mech stats.

Full Metal Panic! Fight! Who Dares Wins will be released for PlayStation 4 in Japan and Asia simultaneously on May 31. It is also getting released in Southeast Asia, which will receive an actual English localization of this game.

[Source: Bandai Namco]