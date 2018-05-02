Aragami: Shadow Edition Release Coming Soon

It’s safe to say that most of us have dreamed of becoming a ninja. It’s also easy to love the idea of having the ability to be as quiet as a shadow, as quick as a fox, and as strong as a beast. Well, for all of you who have dreamed of enrolling in a ninja academy, this one might just be the best first, step for you!

Lince Works has finally announced the upcoming release of Aragami: Shadow Edition for PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. The edition includes the original base game, upcoming expansion Aragami Nightfall, and all currently released DLC. You may invite your friends to enjoy the adventure with you because it supports 2-player online co-op which is also cross-platform between console and PC.

Aragami is a 3rd-person, action-stealth game where you get to be an undead assassin with the power to control the shadows. With an arsenal powered by darkness, you may choose to play as a Ghost or a total Demon. It depends on whether you wish to be a stealthy assassin getting to finish your hit-list without cracking even a single noise, or you may choose to wreak havoc and kill everyone in your wake.

Aragami: Shadow Edition will launch simultaneously with the release of its expansion pack in the next few months for $24.99 / 24,99€ / £19.99. Prior to release, all existing PC and PS4 players will get a substantial performance and optimization patch.