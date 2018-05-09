New The Escapists 2 DLC Out Today, Features Medieval Castle

Team17 has announced today that a brand new prison for their sandbox escape title The Escapists 2 is officially out now. The Dungeons and Duct Tape DLC, which brings players to Locke Castle, is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. In it, players will have to avoid armored guards, watch out for other inmates, and find new items to use or craft in an effort to once again break out of prison.

You can check out a trailer for the new DLC below:

Fans who want to pick up the DLC will need the original game to play it, but the Dungeons and Duct Tape DLC will only run them $3.99. In it, they can find a brand-new medieval castle to explore, new customizations, and much more, including:

A brand-new medieval castle themed map to escape

New themed customisations for your inmate

New jobs. Light fire torches, carve stone blocks, play the lute and make horseshoes to purchase vital supplies you’ll need to break out

New items and craftable recipes

New achievements and trophies to unlock

For more on the DLC, check out below for a brief overview courtesy of Team17:

Welcome to Locke Castle! After keeping armies out for hundreds of years, this repurposed castle now keeps todays serial escapists in. Avoid the heavily armoured guards like the plague and watch out for inmates looking for any excuse to get medieval on you! Surrounded by a stagnant moat and thick stone walls, this prison setting comes with new items to find, craft and use to formulate your greatest escape yet.

The Escapists 2 is available now.