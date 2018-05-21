Bethesda’s E3 2018 Presser Too Long or Too Short?

For the past several weeks, gamers have been turning their gaze towards Bethesda Softworks ever since they announced Rage 2. If you’re eager to learn what else they have lined-up, you should know that the Bethesda Softworks’ pre-E3 2018 showcase is going to start on Sunday, June 10, at 6:30 pm PT.

The latest reports have indicated that the publisher’s showcase may not be as long as many people expected. Replying to fans via Twitter, Bethesda PR Pete Hines kind of makes it sound as if the presser could be on the short side. “I assure you it won’t be three hours long,” Hines tweeted.

I’m not going to give out a time. I assure you it won’t be three hours long — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) May 19, 2018

Hm, so is it going to be shorter then? Such a thing does seem a bit strange, especially when you consider how much previous reports indicated that it’s probably going to be one of their biggest showcases.

Bethesda is mostly known for making press conferences last an hour – give or take. So, now the question is, do they plan to make a long presentation or are they intending to keep it short and sweet?

At this point, it’s anyone’s guess. We do know for a fact that Bethesda may still have some suprises left up their sleeve, even though we already know about Rage 2. So, Doom 2 anyone? Fallout 5?

[Source: Push Square]