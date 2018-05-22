Aksys Games Releases New Character Art Images and In-game Screenshots for Little Dragons Cafe

Aksys Games’ new title, Little Dragons Café, has just released tons of new in-game screenshots and character art images.

The character art images include some of the key figures on the game, such as the twins, the old man, the chef, waitress, and garson of the café, the adventurer, and what seems to be a baby and adolescent form of a dragon. Meanwhile the in-game screenshots show how the game looks like in certain scenarios.

If you haven’t read about it yet, the game will also be releasing a Limited Edition package. Contents of the LE box contain the game, an adorable dragon plushie, a music CD with 17 tracks of in-game music, and a set of 18 character cards. Here’s what you will get when you get the LE package, including how the box art looks like:

Little Dragons Café has cool unique features brought to you by game designer Yasuhiro Wada, maker of popular titles such as Harvest Moon and Story of Seasons. Features include:

Dragon Husbandry – Embrace your parental instincts and raise your very own dragon! Through wise decisions, proper nutrition, and empathetic nurturing show the world the true potential of your dragon companion!

Culinary Capitalism – Learn new recipes and master the art of cooking while running your very own café. Explore the world, discover new ingredients, and expand your menu (and your restaurant) while catering to the whims of your customers.

Grow Your Own – The tastiest dishes use the freshest ingredients, and the best way to insure that is to grow your own produce. Till the land and fish the rivers to gather the most flavorful fixings for your signature dishes.

Serve the People – Feeding is nurturing, so you not only cook for your neighbors, but also help them with their problems to increase your popularity and the general happiness of everyone around you.

Little Dragons Café will be available late summer 2018 for the PlayStation 4. A trailer is out for the game, which you can check out here.