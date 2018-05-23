Creepy New Game ‘Someday You’ll Return’ Gets Reveal Trailer

Someday You’ll Return does seem like interesting new game, one that doesn’t rely on the usual bells and whistles. Powered by the Unreal Engine 4, Someday You’ll Return is a story-driven game. Feast your eyes on the reveal trailer above.

Eerie, to say the least.

You play as Daniel, a father whose daughter, Stela, never came home. This is not the first time his daughter ran away, and Daniel is forced by certain events to go into the Moravian forests and reveal “secrets that should have stayed buried.” Eventually, Daniel begins to understand why Stela is trying so desperately to leave.

Here’s a bit more info about the story:

Someday You’ll Return deals with intimate concepts of fatherhood, fears, lies and refusal to accept one’s past. While the story contains strong horror elements it’s not always the most obvious monsters which are the most frightening.Follow Daniel’s through soaring, mystic Bohemian landscapes. For all their beauty, there is a quiet darkness. While your survival skills and quick wits might advance your search, malevolent forces rise up against you. There are nightmares you can’t fight and win. And some of them … could be your own.

The game is being developed by Czech based studio CBE Software. They have also sent along key features from the game, which describe some of the in-game mechanics:

Workbench interface : Create or repair usable game items in a specialized interface

Herbalism : Gather natural ingredients and make potions used to overcome unique challenges.

Environment interaction : Wall Climbing, using items on environment and other physical interactions.

Smartphone : The normal features of your smartphone: your GPS, mobile light, SMS and phone calls will all play a part in your journey.

Karmic system : In SYR your actions matter. The consequences can influence your ending.

Stealth & Tracking : Look for clues like footprints etc.

Phased day/night cycles

Creepy, horror-like ambiance and, um, wall climbing? Sure, I’m sold. The game is being prepared for a 2019 launch window and it will be hitting PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

You can learn more about Someday You’ll Return over at the game’s official web site.