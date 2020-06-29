Crytek announced Crysis Remastered earlier this year with a single teaser clip and little else. The wait for more is coming to an end, though. Later this week on Wednesday, July 1st, the studio will showcase the remaster’s first gameplay trailer.

A scheduled event on the Crysis YouTube channel shows the “Official Gameplay Trailer Premiere” is set to go live on July 1st at 11:00am CST. At the time of writing, it remains unclear whether Crytek plans to release other details about the remaster, such as a launch date or pricing information.

World War Z developer Saber Interactive is helping with production of Crysis Remastered. Despite since-deleted posts that suggested otherwise, a Crytek representative has confirmed that only the franchise’s first entry will receive the remaster treatment at this time. As such, Crysis‘ Warhead DLC will not be included in the package. Naturally, many fans are hoping Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 entries someday return in a similar fashion, but Crytek hasn’t announced anything as of yet.

The Crysis series has been absent since the release of Crysis 3 in 2013. Crytek released a number of other titles in the several years since then, however. Most recently, the studio launched Hunt: Showdown, an online multiplayer experience set in Louisiana bayous. It came to PS4 earlier in the year, after having existed elsewhere for a considerable period of time. As of May, PS4 and Xbox One players are able to join up via Hunt: Showdown’s cross-play feature.

Crysis Remastered is currently in development for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Crysis on YouTube via Nibel on Twitter]