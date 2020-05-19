Crytek’s Hunt: Showdown came to the PlayStation 4 earlier this year. Not too long thereafter, the studio confirmed cross-play between PS4 and Xbox One would be made available soon. Here we are a couple of months later and Hunt: Showdown’s console cross-play feature is out in the wild as promised. This functionality will be available to all who download the title’s Update 1.3.

Patch notes for the new update make it known that there’s at least one caveat. As explained in the following excerpt, console cross-play only works when searching for random partners, not for teaming up with friends on the other platform.

The long-awaited Crossplay function between Xbox One and PlayStation 4 is here! You can now find partners using both consoles when looking for Random partner(s). Currently invites only work for players using their own platforms. (Teaming up with a player using the same console shows the corresponding platform’s icon, while grouping with a player using the other platform shows a controller icon.)

Update 1.3 for Hunt: Showdown also comes with a host of other new additions. One highlight from the latest patch concerns the arrival of two fresh AI variations–Grunt Doctor and Concertina Armored. Grunt Doctor is capable of dealing poisonous damage; once killed, this variation will drop a medkit. Meanwhile, Concertina Armored, draped in concertina wires, can deal bleeding damage.

The latest update additionally introduces sunset as a new time of day, new equipment types, and extra Legendary Content. With the Legendary Content, players will gain access to the Anniversary skin contest winner design and a number of Legendary Weapons.

As an online-only experience, Hunt: Showdown unleashes players deep in the Louisiana bayou. Players can either compete solo with a total of 10 on a map or in two teams of five. But other players aren’t all hunters will need to keep an eye out for. The bayou’s harsh environment won’t be kind to those looking to survive, neither will the monstrous creatures that stalk it.

Hunt: Showdown is available now on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

