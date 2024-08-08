Hunt: Showdown 1896 Reveals New Wild Target and Event

Crytek has revealed the first new Wild Target and Event for Hunt: Showdown 1896 on PS5 next week.

The new Scorched Earth in-game Event introduces the Wild Target known as the Hellborn. It will feature on the new Mammon’s Gulch map, which launches with the updated current-gen version of Hunt: Showdown.

The new event will also include fresh equipment, ammo, and weaponry to play with. Plus, Crytek has confirmed a new Weekly Challenge system will help those who haven’t joined in from day one.

Check out the Scorched Earth Event trailer below for a first glimpse of what’s in store for the start of Hunt: Showdown 1896 when it launches on PS5 on August 15, 2024.

Hunt: Showdown 1896 Wild Target details

An amalgam of fire and flesh and a source of immense heat, the Hellborn can be tracked audibly by listening in Dark Sight.

Boiled up from the depths of Mammon’s Gulch, this new Wild Target can be found at multiple locations, stalking the land until provoked into explosive response. ​

Posing an entirely new threat, the Hellborn moves frantically to slag trespassing Hunters , scorching everything in its considerable reach.

Be warned—the Hellborn is best dispatched quickly, as its raging howls attract the attention of other Hunters across the Gulch, multiplying the threat minute by minute.

Here’s an overview of the Pacts for the Scorched Earth Event.

Event Pacts

Attempting to impose order, The Lawful Pact look to establish Hunter authority in the Gulch under Wyatt Preston’s command.

Making their first appearance, The Wilderness Pact puts no trust in the law. They have stepped out of their wild and remote haunts to defend the integrity of the mountain ranges and punish those who corrupt or exploit them.

Meanwhile, The Demented Pact have resurfaced under the cover of darkness, following signs of this new Corruption with twisted hearts. They seek to nurture and multiply the new wonders the Sculptor has wrought.

Players are able to pledge to their chosen Pacts ​ at the Supply Points, which grants them an exclusive Trait enabling fresh gameplay opportunities. Some existing Traits also gain bonus Conditional Trait Effects for Hunters who pledge to specific Pacts.

The Wilderness Pact Traits

​Surefoot (New)—sprint with primed throwables or while using a First Aid Kit

​Beastface (Conditional Trait Effect)—avoid triggering animals or breaking branches

​Frontiersman (Conditional Trait Effect)—gain an extra Pledge Mark for the first 30 Event Points collected per Mission

The Lawful Pact Traits

​Peacekeeper—restore an empty Health Chunk after looting a dead Hunter

​Packmule (Conditional Trait Effect)—find extra ammo when looting dead Hunters

​Vigilant (Conditional Trait Effect)—double the range of Dark Sight

The Demented Pact Traits

​Berserker – boost melee damage

​Adrenaline (Conditional Trait Effect) – 25% speed boost for 20 seconds when at critical health

​Ghoul (Conditional Trait Effect)—restore health when damaging a Boss Target or Wild Target

Hunters will also be able to earn Event Pledge Marks and acquire additional boons and rewards, with the ability to carry up to 4 Pledge Marks at a time.

This is a reminder that the PS4 version of Hunt: Showdown will no longer be functional from August 15, 2024, but all pre-existing owners of that version will have a free upgrade to Hunt: Showdown 1896 on PS5.