Hunt Showdown PS5 Upgrade Date Confirmed as PS4 Version Set to Shut Down

Crytek has revealed the free Hunt Showdown PS5 upgrade release date, but it will also mark the end for the PS4 version.

The game is getting a massive overhaul this summer with a move to CryEngine 5.11, which brings current-gen upgrades for the PvPvE title, and that leaves previous-gen versions in the dust.

Speaking about the incoming update, David Fifield, the general manager of the Hunt franchise, explained the ins and outs of it.

Hunt Showdown PS5 Upgrade Detailed

“This summer will usher in a whole new era of Hunt, as our update to CryEngine 5.11 goes live on August 15, 2024,” said Fifeild.

“After this is live and running natively on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, you will no longer be able to play at all on the older generations of consoles and will need to upgrade.

“To those affected, again, we want to be clear – your player accounts and entitlements to Hunt: Showdown and all related DLCs carry up to the new version at no additional cost when you’re ready to make the hardware transition.”

With so much up in the air for Hunt Showdown, Crytek naturally understands players’ concerns and will address them in a series of updates and responses over the coming months, including a weekly video series looking at technological updates and upgrades, as well as changes to in-game systems.