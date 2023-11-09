Hunt: Showdown on PS5 Will Massively Overhaul the Game, but Isn’t a Sequel

Crytek is bringing a much-changed Hunt: Showdown to PS5 next year, but it won’t be a fully-fledged sequel, according to its manager.

On the Hunt for a New Era

Extraction FPS Hunt Showdown gave Crytek an unexpected live service hit, and it’s been trying to figure out the long-term future of the game for a while now, and the first part of that will be to upgrade it to the latest CryEngine and serve it for current-gen consoles, but that’s due to be the tip of the iceberg in terms of changes.

Hunt General Manager Brian Fifield explained to PC Gamer that an engine and systems overhaul coming with 2024’s big update (as well as a brand new map) allows the company to work far more efficiently and creatively on the game, with fewer people able to do more to update the game regularly. It’s something that’s been difficult with the current build.

The bad news for PS4 players of Hunt Showdown is that the game will no longer be supported by Crytek when the PS5 version arrives, but it will be a free update for existing users if they make the jump to PS5.

“Obviously, Hunt can’t just stay on the same tech forever and stay competitive,” said Fifield of the old versions of Hunt. “Obviously, there are things in Hunt that all of us dislike, that we want to fix, that somewhat are rooted in core technology.”

Fifield also mentions how it may seem like a sequel, but players will lose nothing from their time with Hunt to date.

“If you want to think of it as Hunt 2, you’re welcome to, but I’m not going to charge you, I’m not going to take away anything you’ve bought, I’m not going to decrease your value or your investment because I want you to keep playing.”

Fifield notes the reception around live service ”sequels” to Overwatch and CS: GO that erased the original games for the new ones and caught varying levels of flak for the decision.

“Watching how those transitions have gone with other service games, we decided on continuing Hunt: Showdown and to not set expectations of replacing it.”

Hunt: Showdown will head to PS5 at some point in 2024.