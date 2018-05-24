A Pixel Art Detective Adventure in a Dystopian Animal Society will be Coming to the PlayStation 4

A Kickstarter project involving a noir-inspired pixel art adventure starring a raccoon detective has currently reached their PS4 port goal.

Backbone is a cinematic adventure game with stealth and action elements. As a private investigator Howard Lotor (the aforementioned raccoon), the player is set to solve detective cases, interrogate key witnesses, and explore the intriguing yet dangerous world around you. A key stealth mechanic in the game is sneaking your way to the truth using your sense of smell.

The game combines the visual and social contrasts of classic film noir with anthropomorphic animals. It also sets itself in a dystopian fiction with retrofuturistic technologies. Players must sneak into the dark, pixelated alleyways of Vancouver, and experience the storyline focused on misuse of power and prejudice.

Key features of the game down below, via their developer EggNut’s kickstarter page:

Gameplay Detective work. Collect evidence, interrogate witnesses, connect the dots and follow leads on your own. No hand-holding – move forward through the game by your own rules. Every case has numerous trails, and it’s up to you to decide which one to follow. Stealth & Action. In the animal world, smell is the most powerful sense. Hide in multi-level environments, mask your scent in garbage bins, follow suspects and escape the chase. Special abilities. The Artifact is a unique ancient technology with unknown origins and purpose. If you learn how to use it, it might change the regular order or destroy it.

Backbone has currently passed its PlayStation 4 goal. The game will be launched in 2019, estimated on July. No news has been made on the exact release date for the PS4.