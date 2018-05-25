TotalBiscuit Dies at 33, Following Years of Battling Cancer

TotalBiscuit Dies at 33 After Years of Battling Cancer

Game critic John “TotalBiscuit” Bain, also known throughout the gaming community as “the Cynical Brit,” died today after many years of battling cancer. The news was first announced on his official Twitter account, as well as the his wife’s account.

John Peter Bain

July 8, 1984 – May 24, 2018 pic.twitter.com/XchUMNDYXC — TotalBiscuit. (@Totalbiscuit) May 24, 2018

John had a long and prosperous career both as a video game critic and YouTube personality. During that career he became one of the most watched YouTube gaming celebs and gained a massive army of followers. He was one of the most influential YouTubers when it comes to gaming and video game criticism (he also has over half a million followers on Twitch, where he streamed regularly). He was largely known for covering crucial PC and console games, as well as important events in the video game industry.

TotalBiscuit’s YouTube channel, where he uploaded his podcast and video game impressions, reached over 2.2 million subscribers.

Back in 2014, he revealed to the public that he had been diagnosed with cancer and that he started to receive chemotherapy and radiation treatment. About a year after that, he uncovered that his case was, in fact, terminal. Even so, he continued to work on his popular YouTube channel and The Co-Optional Podcast.

At the beginning of 2018 though, TotalBiscuit announced that he was retiring from game criticism, saying that conventional treatment methods had become ineffective.

[Source: Twitter]