God of War’s US Digital Launch Sales More Than Doubled Uncharted 4’s

May 26, 2018Written by Zarmena Khan

Sony Interactive Entertainment president John Kodera only recently revealed that God of War‘s launch month sales topped 5 million units. But SuperData Research has a little more to share about the PlayStation 4 exclusive’s sales success in the US. A new report by the market research firm reveals that God of War sold 2.1 million units digitally during the month of April, which more than doubles Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End launch month sales!

This makes God of War the largest console exclusive digital launch in the region to date, followed by Uncharted 4. Console spend was up a staggering 44 percent in April, which SuperData attributes to God of War and Fortnite both.

Speaking of Fortnite, Epic’s battle royale shooter continues to set new records. The game earned $296 million across all platforms in April, which is an increase from $223 million earned in March.

Elsewhere in the report, SuperData reveals that Grand Theft Auto V‘s online portion is finally slowing down. Although GTA V is still crossing milestones, GTA Online‘s revenue declined 9 percent year-over-year, breaking its 12-month growth streak. “GTA V Online has declined sequentially every month since the start of the year, likely in part due to the continued rise of Fortnite as well as a dearth of significant content updates from Rockstar,” writes SuperData.

[Source: SuperData]

