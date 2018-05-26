Taiwan’s Rating Board Lists Crytek’s Free-to-Play Shooter, Warface, for Consoles

Taiwan’s video game rating board has published listings for Crytek’s free-to-play first-person shooter, Warface, for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

As spotted by Wccftech, the listings are still up on the board’s website but Crytek hasn’t made any official announcement yet.

Warface, which is brought to us by Far Cry and Crysis developers, first released in 2013 for PC and was later ported over to Xbox 360. However, the last-gen console servers have since been shut down. An official description of the title is as follows:

The world is struggling to recover from an unheard of recession level while powerful individuals own the majority of the world’s wealth. Those in power have begun asserting their will and protecting their money by means of a military force known as Blackwood. You are part of Warface, an outfit that starts to fight back against Blackwood’s brutal reign of worldwide terror. 4 classes levelled simultaneously: play as a Rifleman, Sniper, Engineer and Medic

2 powerful factions: Warface and Blackwood

Endless possibilities in PVP: 9 + modes on 50+ maps

Ranked matches, clan wars and more!

Story-driven PVE: 8 + special operations with unique environment and enemies

PVE missions with different difficulties for anyone from a new player to a veteran!

Co-op and Versus gameplay you can enjoy with your friends

A wide range of primary, secondary and melee weapons with multiple attachments available. The line-up is regularly updated!

A variety of equipment, weapon and character skins that will help you to stand out!

We’ll update our readers when we have more info.

