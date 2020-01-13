It’s not much of a surprise that with the next generation of consoles on the way several developers of live games are looking into next-gen ports. Such is the case with Warface, the free-to-play first-person shooter by developer Crytek and publisher My.com. The game is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. However, it seems like work is going to be done to bring it to both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The only real snag? Getting the CryEngine to work on both platforms. However, if anyone can do that, it’s the guys who actually created the thing.

In an interview with GamingBolt, franchise lead Ivan Pabiarzhyn has the following to say:

We’ve already started communicating with the platforms about new hardware. For obvious reasons we cannot announce anything solid at this point. The engine that powers Warface, CryEngine, was heavily modified by our team to be able to run smoothly on a vast variety of systems. If you download it and launch the game on a relatively weak PC, for example, you will be surprised how well it will run. With that in mind, we’re definitely looking into what the next-gen consoles can offer us, especially in terms of increased performance and graphical fidelity.

While the port is being looked into, Warface continues to get updates and additions for the current generation of consoles. In 2018 the developers added a battle royale mode so that fans of the genre could enjoy the last-man-standing mode in Warface. Last year a free expansion for the game took players to Mars, where they could both control and fight against robots. They’re also currently working on cross-play functionality, so PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will be able to team up. That’s expected to be launched in Q2 2020, but it’s unknown if it would also transition to next-gen ports.

