New Final Fantasy VII Remake Image Surfaces, Appears to Show Air Buster Boss

Even though Final Fantasy VII Remake doesn’t look like it will be in our hands for a long time yet, we’ll still scratch and claw to get any information that we can on the long awaited game. A recent change to Square Enix’s Business Division 1 job recruitment page may have given us our next glimpse at the game.

The image above features Development Leader Naoki Hamaguchi in front of a computer screen showing off a brand new Final Fantasy VII Remake screenshot. The image appears to be the Air Buster, a boss that Cloud, Barret, and Tifa fight outside Midgar’s Sector 5 reactor. You can get a closer look at the image below:

If you look closely, you can see Cloud on the ground in front of the Air Buster, brandishing his Buster Sword. If the battle is anything like the original game’s, it will be a pincer fight, with Cloud on one side and Barret and Tifa on the other. In the original fight, Air Buster dealt significantly more damage from its back, turning to aim at whomever attacked it last. Of course, the Final Fantasy VII Remake battle system will probably be completely different and entirely change how this boss battle is fought. You can get a look at the model from the original game below:

The last new screenshots we got from Final Fantasy VII Remake were back in February, though those images were not made public. The images were on display at the Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Exhibition, and attendees noted that Cloud has a new updated look from what we saw in the reveal trailer, likely owing to some of the rocky development and shifting of focus that the game has seen.

We expect things to be quiet for quite some time on the future of Final Fantasy VII Remake. Square Enix has still been hiring staff for the title and the studio is focusing on getting Kingdom Hearts III done first.

What do you think of the new Final Fantasy VII remake screenshot? When do you think the game will finally release?

[Source: Siliconera]