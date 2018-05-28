PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Report: GTA Online to Add Nightclub DLC With Next Update

May 28, 2018Written by Anthony Nash

gta online nightclub dlc

If one noted gaming insider proves to be right, then the next major Grand Theft Auto Online update will allow players to venture into the nightclub business. According to Twitter user Yan2295 (via GTA BOOM), a self-proclaimed insider who does have a rather impressive knack for predicting things, the next major update for online mode of Grand Theft Auto V will allow players to buy and run nightclubs around Los Santos.

According to the tweet, the update is currently scheduled to launch in June, but no other information was shared. Of course, it’s important to note that any information of this kind is to be taken with a grain of salt, but past updates to GTA Online have allowed users to purchase and operate Bikers businesses, bunkers, and hangars. Yan2295 also mentioned a previously leaked business consolidation update, which would make it easier for players to link all previously owned businesses. While it’s still anyone’s guess as to what will be coming, we thankfully won’t have to wait too long to see if the leaks turn out to be true or not.

In the meantime, if you happen to be celebrating your Memorial Day indoors, Rockstar has you covered, as they announced last week that players would be able to earn Double GTA$ and RP in various modes of the game:

  • 2x RP and GTA$ Rewards
    Motor Wars
    Biker Clubhouse Contracts
    Biker Work and Challenges
    VIP Work and Challenges
    Trap Door
  • Discounts
    30% Off Executive Offices
    30% Off Biker Clubhouses
    30% Off Executive Office Garages
    25% Off Pfister Comet SR
    30% Off Tornado Rat Rod
    30% Off Coil Raiden
    25% Off Overflod Entity XXR
    30% Off Sea Sparrow
    30% Off Imponte Ruiner 2000
    30% Off TM-02 Khanjali
    30% Off Buzzard Attack Chopper
  • Available May 25-28 ONLY
    25% Off LCC Sanctus
    25% Off The Vapid Liberator
    25% Off Western Sovereign
    50% Off Yachts and Yacht Modifications
  • New Premium Race: Raton Race (Deluxo)
  • New Time Trial: Sawmill

Grand Theft Auto V is available now.

[Source: GTA BOOM]

