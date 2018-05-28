Report: GTA Online to Add Nightclub DLC With Next Update

If one noted gaming insider proves to be right, then the next major Grand Theft Auto Online update will allow players to venture into the nightclub business. According to Twitter user Yan2295 (via GTA BOOM), a self-proclaimed insider who does have a rather impressive knack for predicting things, the next major update for online mode of Grand Theft Auto V will allow players to buy and run nightclubs around Los Santos.

The next #GTAOnline update is themed around Night Clubs. It's going to be possible to buy and run night clubs around Los Santos. It's currently scheduled to come out in June. The business consolidation thing I leaked a few weeks ago is still happening, though I'm not sure when. — Yan2295 (@Yan2295) May 18, 2018

According to the tweet, the update is currently scheduled to launch in June, but no other information was shared. Of course, it’s important to note that any information of this kind is to be taken with a grain of salt, but past updates to GTA Online have allowed users to purchase and operate Bikers businesses, bunkers, and hangars. Yan2295 also mentioned a previously leaked business consolidation update, which would make it easier for players to link all previously owned businesses. While it’s still anyone’s guess as to what will be coming, we thankfully won’t have to wait too long to see if the leaks turn out to be true or not.

In the meantime, if you happen to be celebrating your Memorial Day indoors, Rockstar has you covered, as they announced last week that players would be able to earn Double GTA$ and RP in various modes of the game:

2x RP and GTA$ Rewards

Motor Wars

Biker Clubhouse Contracts

Biker Work and Challenges

VIP Work and Challenges

Trap Door Discounts

30% Off Executive Offices

30% Off Biker Clubhouses

30% Off Executive Office Garages

25% Off Pfister Comet SR

30% Off Tornado Rat Rod

30% Off Coil Raiden

25% Off Overflod Entity XXR

30% Off Sea Sparrow

30% Off Imponte Ruiner 2000

30% Off TM-02 Khanjali

30% Off Buzzard Attack Chopper Available May 25-28 ONLY

25% Off LCC Sanctus

25% Off The Vapid Liberator

25% Off Western Sovereign

50% Off Yachts and Yacht Modifications

25% Off LCC Sanctus 25% Off The Vapid Liberator 25% Off Western Sovereign 50% Off Yachts and Yacht Modifications New Premium Race: Raton Race (Deluxo)

Raton Race (Deluxo) New Time Trial: Sawmill

Grand Theft Auto V is available now.

[Source: GTA BOOM]