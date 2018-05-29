Bungie Adds Crucible Labs to Destiny 2, An Experimental PvP Testing Playlist

The idea of a Public Test Realm (PTR) isn’t anything new. A PTR is an environment where developers can test changes to an online game. MMOs have had them for ages. Overwatch has a separate PTR executable on the PC where Blizzard tests out new updates and characters before setting them live on the rest of the servers. Bungie is finally getting into the game (and including consoles in the fun) with Destiny 2 Crucible Labs, an experimental test playlist in the Crucible where Bungie can try out changes to the various game types and even get feedback on all new modes. Crucible Labs is effectively a PvP focused Destiny 2 PTR.

Today’s Destiny 2 update 1.2.1 brought the Crucible Labs content to everyone’s game so that Bungie can enact focus tests at any time. PvP Design Lead Derek Carroll explained why they wanted to bring a Destiny 2 PTR into the game, and also set some expectations about what Crucible Labs is and isn’t:

The Crucible team has been working hard behind the scenes to improve Destiny 2’s PvP offering, and to get new content to players more quickly. With update 1.2.1, we shipped some bits that will let us turn on our experimental Crucible Labs playlist. To set your expectations somewhat, Crucible Labs isn’t a totally different game. It’s not a different version of Destiny 2 hiding out on the Crucible page of the Director. It is a playlist that will feature new game modes (soon) and some different tweaks to the modes you already enjoy (starting tomorrow!). Crucible Labs is a way for our team to try stuff out in the wild, before it’s “done”, and solicit feedback from the community. We’ve never done this before, and there will be bumps in the road, but I hope you’ll come along for the ride and help us make Destiny 2’s Crucible even better for all Guardians.

Are you excited for Destiny 2’s Crucible Labs to introduce a PTR environment into the game? What kinds of changes and new modes do you think Bungie will be testing out? Stay tuned, because Bungie’s first Crucible Labs test begins May 30 at 9:00 am Pacific.

[Source: Bungie]