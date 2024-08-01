The upcoming Destiny 2 Frontiers DLC may be a smaller content pack according to the latest insider rumors. While most of the Destiny 2 DLC so far has been significant-sized expansions, the recent layoffs at Bungie likely mean that none of the game’s future content packs will reach that scale again.

What is a Destiny 2 content pack?

Content packs are Destiny 2 DLC that will be lighter and smaller in scale than The Final Shape. The aim is that Bungie can continue to produce new content for the game despite investment being reduced following the studio’s restructuring process.

During today’s Game Mess Mornings podcast, industry insider Jeff Grubb claimed he had been told that Destiny 2 content would continue but in a different form: “When it comes to Destiny 2, the expectation internally is that the future content will be lighter, smaller, to take less time than what The Final Shape did, and require fewer people.”

He then said that Bungie now internally refers to all future DLC as content packs. These will be “not a shell of their former selves, but they’ll definitely have that vibe about them.” Apparently the management at Bungie “want Destiny 2 to keep being a thing, but the investment level is going to pair back in a significant way.”

In a “The Journey Ahead” stream in June, Bungie teased new Episodes that would continue the game’s narratives. Each of these self-contained narrative arcs was to last a period of six weeks. The first of these, Echoes, was released on June 11 with the final part of its story scheduled for later this month. Whether the remaining two Episodes — Revenant and Heresy — will be released remains to be seen, although they do seemingly fit into the new content pack DLC model.

Meanwhile, Destiny 2’s new Codename Frontiers pack promised to continue the game’s journey in 2025. Little else is known about the upcoming content, but the chances of it being a significant expansion now seem to be fairly slim.