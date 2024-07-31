Bungie Layoffs Eliminate 200+ Jobs at Destiny 2 Developer

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has announced that a restructuring of the company will see more than 200 jobs eliminated.

The developer is the latest in an exhaustingly long list to make significant job cuts, and it comes not long after the successful release of Destiny 2 expansion, The Final Shape (albeit with some unfortunate technical hiccups). Bungie will now lose 17% of its workforce, and confirmed it affects every level of the company, including executive and senior leader roles.

In a statement, Pete Parsons detailed the reasons behind the elimination of 220 roles within the company. There are myriad reasons behind the decision, including integrating a portion of its workforce into Sony Interactive Entertainment. But the common factor is money.

Destiny 2 developer latest to suffer mass layoffs

Earlier this year, Sony Interactive Entertainment laid off 900 staff at its PlayStation division, which amounted to around 8% of its global workforce. That also saw it close its London offices. other studios under the banner including Insomniac have also been hit with layoffs.

The wider industry has also been rife with job losses this year after an already grim 2023. At Microsoft, several studios were outright closed earlier this year, including Prey developer Arkan Austin and Ghostwire Tokyo and The Evil Within creators Tango Gameworks.

It was only a while back it was reported Bungie developers felt they were working in a ”soul crushing” atmosphere amid fear of a full Sony takeover of the company. Sadly, that fear looks a bit more real today.