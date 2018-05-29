Here are the Details of SIE’s Days of Play Promotion for Japan

Sony Interactive Entertainment is holding the Days of Play promotion not only in North America but also in Japan. SIE even has made a new commercial video starring the famous Japanese actor Takayuki Yamada (you may have remembered him from the hilarious Japanese commercial ad for Monster Hunter: World).

Here is a list of what SIE is bringing to celebrate Days of Play in Japan, which is going to be held from June 8 to June 18:

A blue-colored PlayStation 4 Days of Play Limited Edition (500 GB) will be sold in limited numbers at 3,000 yen cheaper than the usual price starting from June 8.

(500 GB) will be sold in limited numbers at 3,000 yen cheaper than the usual price starting from June 8. A PlayStation 4 Pro & PlayStation VR Days of Play Special Pack which bundles both units in a pack that is 10,000 yen cheaper than buying each unit separately will be sold from June 8.

which bundles both units in a pack that is 10,000 yen cheaper than buying each unit separately will be sold from June 8. A PlayStation VR Days of Play Special Pack , which contains the PSVR headset, PS Camera, and a pair of PlayStation Move controllers.

, which contains the PSVR headset, PS Camera, and a pair of PlayStation Move controllers. A silver-colored PlayStation Vita Days of Play Special Pack is also coming with a 32 GB memory card.

is also coming with a 32 GB memory card. Wireless Controller DualShock 4 Days of Play Special Pack comes with the controller charging stand and is available in two colors: Black or White.

comes with the controller charging stand and is available in two colors: Black or White. Digital releases of over 150 titles will be discounted for up to 88% from June 8 until June 18. The titles will be announced at a later date.

The PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription offer will have 2 more bonus months added during the period. Inputting a 12-month subscription code purchased from stores from June 8 until June 18 will also apply the additional 2 months.

As you may have noticed in the above list for the promotions in Japan, Sony is including a special PlayStation Vita pack among the limited bundles, which should further confirm that the handheld console is still alive and well in the East for the time being.

[Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment]