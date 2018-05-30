Fortnite Save the World patch v4.3 will be Bringing In Part Two of the Blockbuster Event

Fans of the original Fortnite version Save the World will be ecstatic knowing that they would once again be able to continue with a past event! This time, they will be looking for Ray and Spitfire as part two of the Blockbuster event goes live after the downtime.

Blockbuster Event Part Two (Save the World)

Blockbuster returns with part two – A Hero is Born. Reunite with Ray and join the effort to save Spitfire. Part two of the Blockbuster Event is playing now!

Here are the patch change for v4.3 on Save the World:

MISSIONS + SYSTEMS Blockbuster Questline Returns! Where is Ray? What will become of Spitfire? Who is that mysterious hooded stranger? The answers to these questions and more in – Blockbuster 2: A Hero Is Born. Added 64 additional Skill Points throughout Commander Level rewards. These new Skill Points will be granted to players according to their current Commander Level. The last two Defender Skill Tree nodes in every Skill Tree tier are now unlockable. Some players who were very near to out-leveling the ‘yellow’ missions on their map may see that those missions now appear ‘green.’

On the last day of each month, two free Upgrade Llamas will be available in the Loot store. They’re only available that day so make sure to grab them!

Increased the amount of Gold awarded when using BluGlo to boost the difficulty of a mission.

New Daily Quests are available: Husk Extermination (Melee) Husk Extermination (Assault Rifle) Husk Extermination (Shotgun) Husk Extermination (Sniper Rifle) Husk Extermination (Pistol) Husk Extermination (Trap) Build the Radar Tower

Lowered Objective Counts required for specific Destroy, Discovery, and Extermination Daily Quests.

Added Legendary Flux to the Event Store. Available Wednesday, May 30 at 8pm Eastern Time.

Reduced the preparation timer for the “Scan the Comet” mission from 10 minutes to 5 minutes. Bug Fixes The “Sometimes they come back” quest now only highlights zones in which a Chrome Husky can actually appear.

Chrome Husky won’t appear multiple times in the first Repair the Shelter tutorial mission.

Rare enemies and Mini-Bosses now drop the correct amount of rare ingredients.

Players now must complete the final 4 minute encounter to get credit for the “Repair the Shelter” mission. HEROES NEW Mythic Soldier Carbide has been added to the Blockbuster Event questline. New Sub-Class Cobalt Commando New perks Zip and Zap: Lefty and Righty become Space Pistols that fire projectiles which deal energy damage, bounce, and pierce enemies. Corrosive Clips: Lefty and Righty now causes affliction to enemies dealing damage over 3 seconds.

Bug Fixes I Love to Reload! will refresh duration even if it was triggered while already active.

Lefty and Righty should now play the entire ending animation, without being interrupted when players keep trying to shoot.

Ninja’s Mantis Leap Mutant Storm damage visual effects will now appear when landing on structures.

Frag Grenade’s cost won’t be consumed if the Grenade does not spawn.

Shockwave and Frag Grenade will no longer be improperly interrupted.

Throwing Stars character charm will no longer be visible during Shadow Stance.

Falling off the edge of the map while Lefty and Righty is active will no longer result in players respawning and be locked out of other abilities.

Using the Goin’ Commando!!! ability while force closing the client will no longer cause abilities to be locked upon game rejoin. This also applies to the Lefty and Righty ability.

Fixed an issue that allowed the Ninja subclass Fleetfoot to Mantis Leap at no cost while Leaping Ninja Storm zone was active. WEAPONS + ITEMS Port-a-Fort is now available as a world drop. The Port-a-Fort is made of metal and is three stories high. Does not stay in your inventory after the end of a mission.

Tiger Assault Rifle has been added to Weekly Store. The Tiger Assault Rifle has a unique perk loadout. Unlike previous event weapons, most of it’s perks can be changed and will be randomly rolled when you first acquire the schematic. Available on Wednesday, May 30 at 8pm Eastern Time.

Changed M80’s and Bottle Rockets to be non-persistent items. They no longer take up inventory space and have their descriptions updated to reflect the change.

Crossbows now properly have a base Critical Hit Chance of 10%, rather than 0%. Bug Fixes Legacy Impact perks now grant the correct amount of impact.

Blazing Masumune’s Energy Nova perk no longer deals damage to friendly and neutral structures.

Golf Clubs and Baseball Bats now benefit from Heavy Attack Stamina Efficiency perks.

Legacy Energy Damage perks now display the correct rarity on ranged weapons.

Increased Building Max Health perk no longer stacks.

Building Max Health perk now applies the correct bonus values.

Trap perks will now trigger the proper amount of times.

The Heals Building perk no longer resets its timer if another trap with the same effect is applied to the same wall.

The legacy trap durability perks now converts correctly to new perk system.

Non-damaging traps no longer display critical chance in their stat list. This includes Freeze Traps, Launcher Traps, Healing Pads, and Wall Lights.

Roman Candle perk damage scales properly. (now scales with Tech).

Zapper and Zap Zapp will no longer roll headshot perks.

Neon Sniper Rifle now has the correct chance to headshot Smasher enemies.

The Military Crossbow now displays the correct mini-map icon.

Moved the trace location on Wall Dart Traps so it can correctly target any enemy within the less than one tile range.

Fixed an issue where tier pips displayed on the Blazing Masamune’s unique perk, even though it can’t be upgraded.

Neon Sniper Rifle now correctly pierces through enemies. GAMEPLAY PC (and cross platform) Voice Chat support added to Save the World. Bug Fixes UI now properly appears after being revived from the DBNO state if you were downed while falling or building.

The particle system for DBNO is now attached to the player, so if the player falls the particles will follow.

The Directional Jump Pad no longer activates repeatedly when a DBNO player is on top of it.

Lowered the height of the damage volume for wooden floor spike traps. It will now match the shape of the trap and keep Shielders attached to enemies from being damaged.

Visual effects for the Hover Turret no longer remain active after the Turret was destroyed.

The Hover Turret now aims and fires correctly if it eliminates an enemy in one hit.

Corrected the Hover Turret animation. UI Global chat can now be disabled. Options > Game Options > Global Chat Enabled.

Added the microphone indicator next to the local players’ name in the HUD.

FIRE-UP, AMP-UP, and FROST-UP better explain where to acquire them in their item descriptions.

Enabled voice chat settings in Save the World.

Added a help screen that can be accessed from the main menu. Bug Fixes Lootable items (Mushrooms, Shrubs, etc.) will correctly display health bars.

Fixed an issue preventing players from progressing through the frontend rewards screen.

Submitting items to the Collection Book no longer attempts to apply the item twice.

Chat now works after rejoining a party that you left.

Navigation between schematic and item list in Backpack has been fixed.

The weapon ammo UI now shows the correct number of bullets in the magazine when a player equips a freshly created weapon.

Modify Perks option is no longer presented on items in the Collection Book.

Players will no longer get stuck on the Perk Recombobulator screen when they don’t have enough resources.

Traps perks which are being updated in the Recombobulator now correctly update Impact and Knockback as the perks are upgraded.

Fixed double bottom bar in the frontend after inspecting reward chest rewards.

Fixed quest tab not selecting an active quest and showing the Twitch quest details. ENEMIES Bug Fixes Smasher charge no longer knocks back players who are using certain abilities like Dragon Slash if they have already been attacked by the Smasher’s charge. ART + ANIMATION Bug Fixes Visual effects with inconsistent flashes will no longer appear with Blasters and Mini-bosses.

In a Pinch visual effects no longer persist if lag occurs during removal.

Storm Shields are now correctly visible when viewed from the top and bottom. AUDIO New mixes for exploration, ambient and combat music added.

Added Localized dialogue in French, German, Russian, and Polish for the following characters: Soldier Hawk Constructor Bull Outlander Southie Soldier Spitfire Soldier Raven

Bug Fixes Fixed an issue where encountering a single enemy triggered medium threat combat music.

There are patches available only for the Save the World version of Fortnite. General tweaks were also made that affects both versions of the game:

GENERAL Turbo Build: Structures now build faster after the first building piece is placed. Your first structure is built 0.15 seconds after holding the button (unchanged), any additional structures built while Turbo Building are placed after 0.05 seconds. This fixes the issue that was occasionally causing a structure not to place when quickly building. The reason there’s a difference in timing between the first structure placed (0.15s) and Turbo Built structures (0.05s) is to allow additional time for players to switch structure type or rotate pieces.

Added a toggle for ‘Edit Mode Aim Assist’ ingame options. This has always been enabled for controller users. You now have the option to enable or disable this feature. Edit Mode Aim Assist attracts your aim towards the closest building square and partially confines your crosshair to the building piece your editing.

Bug Fixes

Save the World and Battle Royale now have their own unique loading screens following mode select.Bug Fixes

Turbo Building is no longer cancelled when cycling through Traps to get to a new building piece on your quick bar.

The “out of resources” sound effect no longer plays repeatedly while trying to Turbo Build without any resources.

Menu sliders no longer become unresponsive on controllers after a tooltip pops up.

Having a full backpack will no longer cause picked up items to disappear when dropped on the ground.

Fixed issues while aiming diagonally when using a controller. The stick input was not correctly translating into camera rotation causing the camera to never reach its maximum turn rate when aiming diagonally. Camera input curves have also been slightly tuned to account for the change in diagonal aiming speeds.

Fixed player movement corrections upon landing from a jump after activating sprint mid-air.

Fixed a crash that could happen when logging out.

Fixed an issue that caused black line streaks to appear on other players far off in the distance

Fortnite Save the World is available for the PlayStation 4.