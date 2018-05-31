Insane Robots Lets Loose Crazy Card Battling Mechanics on the PlayStation 4

Playniac, an award winning games studio, had announced that Insane Robots will be heading over to the PlayStation 4.

Insane Robots was first conceptualized as a tabletop card game prototype, using a “pile of old business cards,” according to Playniac. They created a unique card battling game that captures what most players of the genre love about the game, and removing most of the elements players hate. These said hateful elements are expensive card expansions, time-consuming customization, farming, and a bar that excludes players who don’t buy more cards. By eliminating these stressful stuff, Playniac was then able to make a laser-focused battle deck. With only 22 tokens, the game is easy to learn and manage, but full of unexpected turns and a lot of strategic depth.

What they created is Insane Robots, a unique card battling game that is NOT a collectible card game.

Players must find a way to master the battle deck and develop their own strategies, and pit their honed skills against local, online, and single-player matches. The game features what they call Hacks and Glitches, and will greatly turn the tide of a game if used correctly.

Game features down below, courtesy of Playniac:

This is card battling HACKED with no costly expansions and time-consuming customization

Compete in intense local and online ranked 2P multiplayer battles

Experience the epic 15+ hour single-player campaign, overthrow the megalomaniacal Kernel and save robotkind

Unlock 46 robots and find over 100 augments to boost their abilities

Explore your tactical options to survive randomly generated survival arenas

Master the 22-token battle deck and define your own style of play

A compelling narrative with over 150 branching story events

Explore five types of hazardous environment from lush jungles to barren Moonscapes

Insane Robots will be available on the PlayStation 4 on July 10, 2018. Pre-orders will be available soon on the PlayStation Store as well, with a Deluxe Pack with a 30% discount which also includes a Season Pass with six DLCs.