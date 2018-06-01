Check Out Some Offroad Racing Footage From The Crew 2 Closed Beta

It’s officially June, which means that The Crew 2 closed beta is now underway for players who were lucky enough to snag a spot in it. Thanks to some users who are already playing the beta, we now have some footage of just exactly what the game looks like in its somewhat early form. You can check out the gameplay footage below:

The video included above gives us a brief look at the Offroad and Rally Raid portions of the game, giving players a great look at how the offload sections of the game will not only look but respond as you drive through the difficult terrain. During the closed beta, players will be able to experience the first level of the progression system by competing across races in four disciplines – Street Race, Rally Raid, Powerboat, and Aerobatics – while racing through a fully redesigned landscape.

As part of the closed beta, players will also be able to participate in the Motor Trend Classic Challenge, which takes racers to New York City and has them compete with vehicles from the street racing family. Closed Beta access is still being given away, and with the beta running from May 31-June 2, it isn’t too late to head over to The Crew 2’s website and register for a possible spot. If you manage to get in (or are in already), make sure to let us know in the comments what you think of the game.

The Crew 2 will launch on June 29, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.