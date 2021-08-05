Riders Republic will have a closed beta on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 before its release. Ubisoft has revealed the beta will begin on August 23 and run until August 25, with preloading beginning a couple of days earlier. Those who decide to purchase the game can choose between standard, Gold and Ultimate Editions, with pre-order bonuses alse being revealed.

The beta will introduce players to the career mode for three of the sports included in the game – Bike Races, Snow Tricks and Air Sports (Rocketwing and Wingsuit). There will also be plenty of multiplayer modes available to compete against up to five others during the beta:

Mass Races: The crazier the better in these epic, multisport races with more than 50 players*. New races appear randomly on the map every hour, so players will need to get ready to watch their blind spots, protect their position and remain agile with their skills as they fight their way to the finish line.

The crazier the better in these epic, multisport races with more than 50 players*. New races appear randomly on the map every hour, so players will need to get ready to watch their blind spots, protect their position and remain agile with their skills as they fight their way to the finish line. Tricks Battle: Compete in 6v6 matchups and try to land as many tricks as possible on the various modules to capture them and earn points. The team with the highest score wins.

Compete in 6v6 matchups and try to land as many tricks as possible on the various modules to capture them and earn points. The team with the highest score wins. Free for All: Challenge new opponents and show them how it’s done through a select playlist of events.

Challenge new opponents and show them how it’s done through a select playlist of events. Versus Mode: Players can join up with friends in their career progression and see who’s the very best.

Players who want to take part in the beta can sign up at the game’s official site. Those who manage to secure a slot can start pre-loading the beta from August 21. They’ll also get an invitation to send to two friends for them to join them in the beta.

Those who choose to purchase the game can choose between standard, Gold and Ultimate Editions. The Gold Edition will include the game and the Year 1 Pass, which includes the BMX Sport add-on, eight exotic kits full of gear upgrades, and more “exclusive content added after launch”. Two of those exotic kits, the Rocket Bike and Rocket Ski exotic kits, will be available when the game launches on October 28 after a second delay. Meanwhile, the Ultimate Edition will include thecontents of the Gold Edition plus 20 helicopter tickets and four exclusive cosmetic packs: Cosmic, Rainbow, Neon and Skull’n Style.

Regardless of which version players choose to pre-order, all players will get the Bunny Pack as a pre-order bonus. This includes a cute custom bunny outfit, an additional blue bunny head and rainbow snowboard paint.

[Source: Ubisoft]