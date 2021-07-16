Ubisoft has revealed they have delayed Riders Republic and Rainbow Six Extraction to fine tune both games and fulfil the expectations of players. The extreme sports title Riders Republic will now release on October 28 while the co-op shooter Rainbow Six Extraction has been delayed to a more general January 2022.

Riders Republic has now been delayed for a second time, but the delay of just under two months is a fairly short one. Those wanting to try the game before it releases can sign up for one of the game’s betas and the statement from Ubisoft Annecy seems to imply they’ll even have time to fit one more in before the game’s new release date of October 28:

Meanwhile, Ubisoft Montreal needs more time to bring their vision of a new and dangerous Archæan threat to life in Rainbow Six Extraction. This is what they had to say about the delay to January 2022: