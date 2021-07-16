Ubisoft has revealed they have delayed Riders Republic and Rainbow Six Extraction to fine tune both games and fulfil the expectations of players. The extreme sports title Riders Republic will now release on October 28 while the co-op shooter Rainbow Six Extraction has been delayed to a more general January 2022.
Riders Republic has now been delayed for a second time, but the delay of just under two months is a fairly short one. Those wanting to try the game before it releases can sign up for one of the game’s betas and the statement from Ubisoft Annecy seems to imply they’ll even have time to fit one more in before the game’s new release date of October 28:
We can’t wait for you all to hit the Republic in our upcoming beta! This will be the first time you get to go hands-on in this massive multiplayer playground and we are looking forward to hearing what you think.
To ensure we can deliver the best game for all players, we’ve made the tough decision to delay our release date from September 2 to October 28. This will give us more time to fine tune the experience and give you another chance to jump in before launch and provide feedback.
We’ll have more to share soon, so stay tuned!
Meanwhile, Ubisoft Montreal needs more time to bring their vision of a new and dangerous Archæan threat to life in Rainbow Six Extraction. This is what they had to say about the delay to January 2022:
Our ambition with Rainbow Six Extraction is to deliver a full-fledged AAA experience that changes the way you play and think about cooperative games. With unique features like Missing In Action or The Sprawl, every mission is set to be a tense and challenging experience in which you’ll lead the elite operators of Rainbow Six in a fight against a lethal and evolving alien threat.
We are embracing the opportunity to take additional time to bring this vision to life in the way it deserves in January 2022. We are confident this will ensure Rainbow Six Extraction is the immersive, cooperative, and thrilling experience we set out to create, and the one you aspire to play.
We look forward to sharing more with you very soon!
These aren’t the first Ubisoft games to be delayed recently. Far Cry 6 was quietly delayed out of its initial February window before eventually being penned in for October 7. Prince of Persia; Sands of Time Remake has been delayed several times and is now due to be released at some point next year. It’s probably not best to mention Skull & Bones seeing as the troubled game has been delayed numerous times and apparently rebooted twice. The game is currently due to be released some time between April 2022 and March 2023, but whether it will is anyone’s guess.