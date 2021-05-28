After a delay from a previous release date earlier this year, we finally have a new Far Cry 6 release date, along with a lengthy gameplay trailer that shows how the series is continuing to evolve its staple mechanics in big ways. Far Cry 6 releases on October 7, 2021, when you’ll be able to distract soldiers with dogs, shoot enemies with a “Macarena”-playing CD gun, and light the fires of revolution in the fictional country of Yara while attempting to topple its dictator, Antón Castillo, played by actor Giancarlo Esposito.

Today’s Far Cry 6 gameplay reveal stream featured two different trailers. The first was the official reveal of the game’s main character, Dani Rojas, who wants nothing more than to escape the brutal oppression and violence in Yara, but quickly gets caught up in the revolution. Players will be able to select to play as either a male or female, with the trailer focusing on the female Dani. This trailer shows a new approach to storytelling in Far Cry 6 via third-person cutscenes, which is a far cry (heh) from the past games that have stuck to the first-person camera.

A second trailer dives into Far Cry 6’s gameplay, including the variety of ways Dani can interact with the open world. It reveals some pretty big evolutions over past Far Cry games, while retaining some of the series’ staple elements like animal companions and increasingly crazy weapons.

The trailer shows off guerilla camps where revolutionaries train and plan their missions. Dani will use these hubs as a place to strengthen the revolution in Yara, get some cool firepower, and customize vehicles to get around. When traveling throughout Yara, you’ll be able to do it however you please, either using secret paths the revolutionaries have carved out or attempting to hide in plain sight by concealing your weapons and approaching situations head on. “Bribes, sabotage, interceptions,” the trailer details a variety of ways to handle Castillo’s soldiers and complete your missions.

Cobbled-together weapons get a huge spotlight, showing off a gun that shoots sardine cans, one that runs on old batteries, and an old motorcycle engine that’s become a minigun. Can’t forget that CD launcher that plays the “Macarena” as you fire the outdated technology at your enemies. After all, what’s a revolution without a little music? “Supremo Backups” turn Dani into a one-man army with a variety of huge deadly abilities like a flamethrower, missile salvo, and more. There’s even a brief look at Far Cry’s signature brutal healing animations. In Far Cry 6, it looks like Dani will smoke a cigar and use the lit end to cauterize their wounds. Hit the 2:52 mark in the video above to see it in action.

And last but certainly not least, we see Far Cry 6’s animal companions, focusing on Chorizo, the two-legged Dachshund with wheels for back legs. There’s also a turkey and a crocodile that you’ll be able to befriend and take into the heat of the revolution.

Far Cry 6 will also feature the return of the series’ two-player co-op, letting you and a friend explore Yara and ignite revolution together.

Far Cry 6 releases on October 7, 2021 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Those who purchase on last-gen consoles will get a free upgrade to the new versions.