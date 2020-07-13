While we may have yet to see actual gameplay from Far Cry 6, we do know one major element that will be changing in the upcoming game: Third-person story cutscenes. Your character, either male or female (Dani/Danny) will have a clear backstory and place within the revolution of Yara, and Ubisoft felt it was important to actually show your character through fully voiced and acted cutscenes that will exit the first-person perspective.

Far Cry as a series has oft experimented with how to tell its stories, from the fully-voiced main character of Far Cry 3 to the more silent protagonists in later games that simply exist as a window through which players view the story and world. Dani/Danny Rojas grew up in the city seen in Far Cry 6’s initial cinematic trailer. This itself is a big change, in which the protagonist is usually an outsider coming in from the outside and through a series of events, ends up meddling in the region’s affairs.

Narrative director Navid Khavari talked with Game Rant about the change and how it helps them more fully realize the main character and their place in the fight. “When we went and looked and did our research, when you’re looking at a guerrilla revolution, it’s so personal. To be so swept up in that, you need to feel it and understand where that character came from, and what brought them to be pushed so far that they have to pick up a rifle and actually fight,” Khavari said. “It came from a story point of view. I think what’s exciting for us is that you’re going to be able to see Dani in the third person, in cinematics and other elements of the game, and during that it became almost a necessity to have a fully voiced and performance captured character.”

Another big change is the main capital city, once again seen in that initial reveal trailer. Far Cry games have typically tried to be a “far cry” from civilization, but this one introduces a bustling city in the throes of revolution. Similar to Far Cry 5’s open approach to storytelling, apparently the story will adapt to how players want to play and approach their place in the revolution. “I think what was important to us was the idea that you can approach the story and the world from any angle. We have a massive open world. We’re talking about a country with a capital city, which is a first for the brand,” Khavari said. “And it was very important for us, in terms of how you approach the story, if you wanted to start on one part of the island, or you wanted to start on the other side of the island, the story would adapt to how you approach it.”

Giancarlo Esposito, the actor who plays the game’s villain, Anton, has also confirmed that he did performance capture for multiple endings in Far Cry 6, and players can choose how they ultimately handle the dictator. “The world is more complete now because you as a human being can make a decision in regard to what happens in regards to Anton Castillo. It’s a new world, and it’s a fabulous one to be in.”

Far Cry 6 releases on February 18, 2021 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Stadia.

