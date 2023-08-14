Far Cry Series Gets New Director, Promises ‘Big Things’

Ubisoft veteran Drew Holmes has been appointed as the director of Far Cry series, two years after the franchise lost senior executive Dan Hay. According to Holmes’ LinkedIn profile, he took on the role of IP director starting August 2023.

Ubisoft teases “next evolution” of Far Cry series

In a note on LinkedIn, spotted by VGC, Holmes teased “big things” for the franchise and said that the yet-to-be-announced new entry is “the next evolution of this great brand.”

Holmes has been at Ubisoft for nearly eight years, during which he’s worked in a number of writing roles. Prior to his promotion, he served as narrative lead for Far Cry.

Ubisoft has yet to talk about Far Cry 7 (or whatever the next game will be called) but rumor has it that the company is making a standalone Far Cry multiplayer game as well as a single-player adventure set in Alaska. These reports come from the reliable Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming and Kotaku, both of which separately corroborated the information.

Hay’s departure was announced in 2021 amid reports that Far Cry was becoming an “online-oriented” game. In April 2022, Kotaku reported that the next Far Cry and Ghost Recon games are further out than planned. Ubisoft has not commented on these reports.