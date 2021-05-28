Watch the Far Cry 6 Gameplay Reveal Live Stream Right Here

Everybody seems to be showing off first looks at gameplay lately. Following yesterday’s first look at Horizon Forbidden West gameplay and the updated gameplay trailer for Dying Light 2, we know get to see how Ubisoft plans to change the Far Cry formula with Far Cry 6. You can watch the Far Cry 6 gameplay reveal stream right here.

The stream is set to air at 9:30am Pacific/12:30pm Eastern. It’s unknown exactly how long it will be.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Many fans are also hoping that the gameplay stream will feature a new release date for Far Cry 6. After its reveal last year, Far Cry 6 was soon delayed from its original release date of February 18th, 2021 to a more broad window of sometime before March 2022. Ubisoft later confirmed that the game was coming sometime in 2021, but hasn’t yet put a more firm date on it.

Far Cry 6 is a new twist on the Far Cry formula that puts players in the middle of a revolution in the fictional city of Yara, fighting against dictator Anton Castillo who holds his seat of power with a cruel and calculated brutality. You’ll take on the role of Dani Rojas—a local rather than an outsider, as past Far Cry games have been. Numerous other changes are being made to the game too, including third person cutscenes rather than telling the entire story from first-person, and a sprawling capital city.

When the first trailer and art was revealed, many fans thought Anton’s son Diego was in actuality a younger Vaas (the villain from Far Cry 3), but the developers have made it clear that’s not the case.

An influencer briefly leaked direct feed gameplay footage from this reveal yesterday, a video which lasted about 8 minutes. It was quickly pulled down but it featured lots of combat, horseback, a look at Far Cry 6’s city of Yara, it’s new third-person cutscenes, and petting a pet gator with a golden tooth. It’s unknown if the footage the YouTuber accidentally published early will be the same footage shown today, but it’s likely.

Hope down into the comments below and chat with us about the reveal!