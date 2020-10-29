Neither hide nor hair have been seen of Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine since their respective announcements. The newest Rainbow Six entry was originally set to launch earlier this year. However, it counted among the few Ubisoft titles to receive delays on the heels of The Division 2’s and Ghost Recon: Breakpoint’s disappointing market performance. On the other hand, Ubisoft had Far Cry 6 pencilled in for a February 2021 release. Neither of these two games will hit stores before April of next year, though.

Niko Partners Senior Analyst Daniel Ahmad relayed word of an update to Ubisoft’s plans for the remainder of this fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2021. New installments of Far Cry and Rainbow Six are not on the schedule. The two titles are shifting to the nebulous release window between 2021 to 2022, an effort on the publisher’s part to “leverage their full potential in the context of production challenges caused by COVID-19.”

Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine will now release after April 2021 (and before March 2022). pic.twitter.com/g2mR3DGgzj — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) October 29, 2020

Far Cry 6’s official Twitter account confirmed the news. Interestingly, the post offers neither a reason for the push nor a new date. According to the message, the delay allows the group more time to make a quality product, while an additional focus is placed on “the well-being of [the development] teams.” The post in question is linked below:

As of writing, Ubisoft and the development crew behind Rainbow Six Quarantine has yet confirm reports of its postponement. Given the state of the world, though, perhaps its apparent delay is for the best.

Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine will now release sometime after April 2021. No specific dates have been set.

[Source: Ubisoft via Daniel Ahmad on Twitter]