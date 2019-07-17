Following pre-E3 2019 rumors, Ubisoft took the stage during its E3 conference to confirm the existence of Rainbow Six Quarantine. Since then, apart from beta registration details, no new information has surfaced about the co-op PvE experience. However, the release window has now been narrowed down to at least early 2020.

During the game’s announcement, Ubisoft noted the game would launch sometime in 2020. In a recent financial call, the publisher’s CEO, Yves Guillemot, offered another tease as to when the next Rainbow Six will be ready for launch. According to Guillemot, the title is slated to hit store shelves by the end of the current fiscal year, which comes to an end on March 31, 2020.

This tidbit unsurprisingly lays one recent mystery to rest. Back in May, the publisher revealed three unannounced titles would launch by the end of March 2020. Apparently, all three were unveiled at E3. Ubisoft Quebec’s action adventure title, Gods and Monsters, will come to the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One on February 25th. Watch Dogs Legion will release not too long thereafter on all aforementioned platforms, minus the Switch, on March 6th. Obviously, Rainbow Six Quarantine counts as the third game set to launch by the end of this fiscal year.

Because Gods and Monsters and Watch Dogs Legion are releasing so close together, it’s tough to pinpoint when exactly Ubisoft will aim to put Quarantine out in the wild. Though, these three titles being geared towards different audiences could very well allow the publisher to launch them all in a relatively short window of time.

With Rainbow Six Quarantine, Ubisoft is taking the long-running franchise in a surprisingly fresh direction. As opposed to Siege’s PvP gameplay, Quarantine will offer players a PvE experience. This new entry will also differ from previous adventures, as it’s set in the future wherein humans have been infected by alien parasites.

[Source: DualShockers]