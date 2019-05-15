Ubisoft will release three unannounced AAA games in the current fiscal year, the publisher has revealed. The news was announced in Ubisoft’s earnings report for its fiscal year 2019. The three titles will release in the fourth quarter of its fiscal year, which takes place during January and March 2020.

In the report, Ubisoft said it predicts a “strong growth” with the release of four AAA in the 2020 fiscal year, which ends in April 2020. One of those titles is the recently-announced Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, which will release in October 2019. However, it specifically mentions “3 unannounced titles” for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year.

While these titles are obviously currently unknown, there are some potential candidates for what they could be. While it hasn’t been officially announced, a London-set Watch Dogs 3 seems all but confirmed at this point. With Watch Dogs 2 releasing in 2016, now would be a good time to release the next entry. In addition, while it was eventually passed off as a joke, a new Splinter Cell game could be in development. It may seem out of the realm of possibility, but we do know that Beyond Good and Evil 2 is in development. Could a release date be sooner than anticipated?

We also know what won’t be part of this group, as well. Skull & Bones, which still remains a bit of a mystery, was recently pushed out of the 2020 fiscal year. In addition, while it seems increasingly likely that the next Assassin’s Creed game will be centered around the age of Vikings, it has been previously confirmed that the series will be taking a break in 2019. Assassin’s Creed games release in the Fall of each calendar year, and there’s no reason to expect any major changes for the next entry.

While there are a lot of questions at this point, we thankfully should have answers soon enough. Ubisoft’s E3 press conference is quickly approaching. What do you want to see from Ubisoft? Let us know!

[Source: Ubisoft]