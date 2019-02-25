Rumor: Watch Dogs 3 Supposedly Debuting 2019 Release

Three years after the release of Watch Dogs 2, it looks like the next entry in the series is supposedly on its way. Not only will it apparently be out by the end of 2019, it’ll also be taking place across the pond. While none of this is confirmed, if true, Watch Dogs 3 would be a big change of pace for the series.

The rumor originally popped up on 4chan, which obviously isn’t the most reliable of sources, but this report was soon corroborated by a number of other sources, including Kotaku’s Jason Schreier:

— Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 24, 2019

It also wouldn’t be surprising to see Watch Dogs go international, considering Ubisoft updated the Watch Dogs 2 ending to specifically mention an international expansion of DedSec. In addition, some coordinates were given that specifically point to London, so the pieces definitely all line up. The rumors also say that players can choose the gender of the protagonist, which is quickly becoming a Ubisoft staple, as the option appeared in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Far Cry New Dawn.

A 2019 release is also feasible as well. Ubisoft has already confirmed that there won’t be an Assassin’s Creed game releasing in 2019, potentially opening the field for a new Watch Dogs game. Skull & Bones is set for 2019, as well, though it still doesn’t have a release date. Watch Dogs 2 released in 2016, when there was no Assassin’s Creed game, either, so there is definitely precedent.

Talk of a new Watch Dogs game ignited after a new trademark was discovered earlier this year. We could see a reveal at E3 2019, or possibly earlier. Or it’ll probably leak before anything, that tends to happen with Ubisoft games.

Would you want to play a London-set Watch Dogs 3 this year? Let us know!

[Source: GameReactor]