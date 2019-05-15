Ubisoft has just posted a brief update about Skull & Bones‘ progress. Once again, the title’s nebulous release date has been delayed. At the time of writing, a new date or potential launch window remains under wraps.

Producer Karl Luhe confirmed the news during a community update video, which was posted to Skull & Bones‘ official Twitter page. See the update video in the tweet linked below:

We’re going to batten down the hatches and push back on the game’s arrival—this is a challenging news for us all, but it’s what’s needed to make Skull & Bones as awesome as it can be! Our focus remains on quality first and we’re grateful for your undying support pic.twitter.com/ZCt85tY3TG — Skull & Bones (@skullnbonesgame) May 15, 2019

In the video, Luhe didn’t go into much detail about the reason for the delay. However, he did state that quality is the developer’s top priority, in addition to making sure “the game is going to be as great as possible.” Because of the delay and the team’s effort to “batten down the hatches,” Skull & Bones will be skipping this year’s E3 festivities. For now, it’s even unclear as to when we should anticipate another update.

This counts as the title’s second delay in as many years. The first delay pushed the seafaring adventure to a release window between 2019 and 2020, allowing the developers additional time to provide players with a more “engaging experience.” What that means remains unknown, though many hope it suggests a non-multiplayer focused campaign of some sort could be in the works.

While the wait for the game continues on, Ubisoft is working in conjunction with Atlas Entertainment to bring Skull & Bones to the small screen. Details are scarce, but the companies are eyeing a female lead for a story set during the Golden Age of Piracy in the 18th Century.

[Source: Skull & Bones on Twitter]