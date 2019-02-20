Ubisoft Has a Female-Led Skull & Bones TV Series in the Works

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ubisoft is already hard at work on a Skull & Bones television series, despite the game’s nebulous 2019 launch window. The TV show will be female-led and is being developed in conjunction with Atlas Entertainment, the production company behind shows such as 12 Monkeys and Dirty John.

The Skull & Bones TV series will take place during the golden age of piracy’s twilight era in the 1700s. Set in the Indian Ocean’s “lawless frontier,” this female-driven adaptation will be a drama first and foremost. Spike TV’s The Mist executive producer, Amanda Segel, has been tapped to pen the show’s pilot episode. Segel will also serve in an executive producer role. Additionally, executive producer duties will go to Atlas’ Andy Horwitz and Richard Suckle, Ubisoft’s Director of Development for Television, Danielle Kreinik, and Ubisoft’s Senior VP of Film and Television, Jason Altman.

This seems a bold, and potentially risky, move on Ubisoft’s part. As things presently stand, Skull & Bones is unproven. And, admittedly, the hype around the game itself is difficult to gauge. Who knows, though? It may work in the company’s favor in the end. After all, this is but another push in Ubisoft’s plan to expand its properties beyond gaming. Sure, a theatrical Assassin’s Creed didn’t prove successful at the box office. But The Division film, with Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain in starring roles, could move the needle some. We’ll have to wait and see how the pirate adventure fares.

Skull & Bones is slated to arrive on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One sometime this year.

[Source: The Hollywood Reporter]