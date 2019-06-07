Remember all the hubbub about Rainbow Six: Siege not receiving a sequel and story campaigns being dead for the franchise? Well, it seems at least half of that may be untrue. According to notable industry insider Nibel, Ubisoft does indeed have a development team hard at work on the next Rainbow Six title. If rumors are true, it will not be the typical adventure for Team Rainbow, however. Reportedly, the next entry is Rainbow Six Quarantine, a co-op PVE shooter that Ubisoft plans to reveal during its E3 2019 press conference.

Nibel shared this bit of information on Twitter, following a tease of it by Kotaku’s Jason Schreier on the Splitscreen podcast. It was this episode of the Kotaku podcast that also unveiled brief details concerning another Ubisoft surprise, codenamed Orpheus. See Nibel’s post about the Rainbow Six rumor below:

Update: Rainbow Six Quarantine is a co-op PVE shooter that will be announced at Ubisoft’s E3 2019 Re: Orpheushttps://t.co/bi2cNp6sEv — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 7, 2019

At present, this is all the information available. That the supposed Rainbow Six Quarantine will depart from Siege’s PVP formula and focus on PVE is pretty intriguing, especially since Ubisoft intends to transition Siege into the next generation of consoles. How will these two titles co-exist, exactly? Fans may find out in the coming days.

In addition to potential news concerning Orpheus and Quarantine, Ubisoft reportedly has another surprise up its sleeve in the form of a Story Creator Mode for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. After months of speculation about a London-set Watch Dogs, the publisher will also officially unveil Watch Dogs Legion at E3.

While not every game scheduled to appear on Ubisoft’s E3 stage has been leaked, fans can be sure of the titles that won’t be in attendance. For one, Skull & Bones will be absent from the show. The same is also true of the highly-anticipated Beyond Good and Evil 2.

Ubisoft Rumored to Reveal PVE Shooter Rainbow Six Quarantine at E3 WATCH GALLERY

Ubisoft will host its E3 2019 presentation on Monday, June 10th at 1pm PST.

[Source: Nibellion on Twitter via Eurogamer]