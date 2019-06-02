2015’s Rainbow Six Siege has been quite a success story for Ubisoft and despite the next generation of consoles looming over us, it doesn’t want to segregate the player base with a sequel. However, the developer wants to support next-gen consoles by either porting the game over or taking advantage of backward compatibility.

Rainbow Six Brand Director, Alexandre Remy, told Daily Star that Ubisoft wants to see players across platforms play together despite a generational gap, and it sounds like the studio is already exploring ways to make that happen.

Remy explained:

We don’t want a sequel whatsoever. The reason behind this is we don’t want to segregate our community between the different platforms. In an ideal world tomorrow, we’d love players from every platform to be able to play together. We are approaching next-gen with the same spirit. We’ve been asking how can we make the player base of Siege today be able to migrate – if they want to migrate, that is – but also make this cheaper as much as possible or through backwards compatibility. The strength of any multiplayer game is the size of its community, so I do believe that we have to make every effort possible that when next gen comes in, they are treated as a high-end PC versus another PC.

Without going into any further details, Remy said that Ubisoft is currently in talks with Sony and Microsoft to realize its vision. Whether Rainbow Six Siege will follow Call of Duty‘s footsteps to offer cross-play or not remains to be seen.

Not long ago, Ubisoft surveyed Rainbow Six Siege players to gauge their interest in a potential spin-off i.e. a game based on Rainbow Six Siege with different modes, maps, enemies, operators, and cosmetic content. For now, it looks like the studio has little reason to make a full-fledged sequel as Rainbow Six Siege continues its successful run while approaching its fourth anniversary.

[Source: Daily Star via MP1st]