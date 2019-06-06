Ubisoft may be planning on bringing a few new names to E3 2019. According to Kotaku’s Jason Schreier, Ubisoft will be be revealing at least one new IP at its upcoming press conference. Codenamed Orpheus (though its official name is currently under wraps), it looks to be an action-adventure title in the vein of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The tidbit was brought up in the Kotaku Splitscreen podcast, which you can listen to here. Orpheus is set to be a brand new IP from the publisher, though details are (understandably) scarce at the moment. The fact that it’s apparently similar to Breath of the Wild should give people at least some idea of what to expect. However, don’t expect a full-on Legend of Zelda-esque adventure, as Schreier himself later said the comparison was perhaps a bit overstated:

“similar to BOTW” might be an overstatement – I’ve just heard comparisons to BOTW. Listen to this week’s Splitscreen for more! — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) June 6, 2019

The Legend of Zelda comparisons all but confirm that this will be yet another open-world title from Ubisoft, which isn’t necessarily a surprise. However, it looks like there could be more of a puzzle-solving and adventure focus here than similar titles from the publisher. In addition, it’s possible that this could have more of a fantasy slant to it, which isn’t something Ubisoft has really dabbled in with its AAA products. We’ll have to wait and see what Orpheus truly ends up being.

Schreier also noted that Ubisoft’s ever-mysterious Pioneer could finally see a proper reveal at E3. It’s had a rocky go of things, with rumblings of its cancellation popping up earlier in 2019. However, it later turned out that it may actually not be dead after all, but rather transformed into a completely new game. Current reports point to it being part of the Rainbow Six franchise now.

With Ubisoft’s E3 showcase taking place on June 10, 2019, we won’t have to wait long. We already know games like Ghost Recon: Breakpoint and Watch Dogs Legion will be there, though Ubisoft has some surprises planned, as well. One such surprise could be a brand new mode coming to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

[Source: ResetEra]