Even though Ubisoft had a few of its E3 surprises ruined by various leaks (as has basically become a yearly tradition for the company), it has a couple other unrevealed and unconfirmed jaw-droppers supposedly planned for the show. In a video designed to spread some hype for the upcoming conference, Yves Guillemot, CEO and one of the company’s original founders, let viewers know that “you can expect one or two more things” to be revealed at E3 2019.

Ubisoft’s trailer showed snippets of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Rainbow Six Siege, The Division 2, and For Honor, all of which will appear in some capacity at E3 2019. There will also some game updates for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Trials Rising, and Steep too. Whatever the “one or two more things” that are planned end up being, they will likely not be tied to any of the games mentioned above. I’m keeping my fingers crossed for details about the next Assassin’s Creed game, even though we won’t see it in 2019, or a surprise Prince of Persia announcement.

We know from Ubisoft’s earnings report that it plans to release three unannounced games during the 2019 fiscal year. There is a strong possibility that they could be revealed during E3 2019. There was also recently an alleged “leak” for a Ubisoft game titled Roller Champions. This has not yet been confirmed or denied, so it could be one of the planned reveals.

Some rumors could be revealed. A tweet from earlier in May 2019 stirred the pot about a game that many people have been waiting a long time for, Splinter Cell. Although it has been called a joke by Ubisoft, the company has to know fans are waiting for a new game. Ubisoft could also detail the alleged Ubisoft Pass, if that end up being a real service. There could be something about the Assassin’s Creed game being set in Scandinavia and featuring a Viking protagonist. We also can’t forget all of the talk about Watch Dogs 3.



It’s impossible to know for certain what these surprises will be, but with Ubisoft’s big event less than two weeks away, we won’t have to wait long to find out what they are! Ubisoft’s E3 2019 press conference will take place on June 10 at 1 pm PST. Let us know what you hope the “one or two” announcements end up being!

[Source: Ubisoft]