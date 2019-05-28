Ubisoft is well-known for its popular AAA releases such as Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry. We’re also still hoping for a new Splinter Cell game, but who knows when that will come. Ubisoft has also released a few experimental titles such as Steep, Starlink: Battle for Atlas, and For Honor. Well, if a recent leak is to be believed, a new game in that latter group could be in the works. According to a post on Resetera and a since removed report coming from Spiel Times, Ubisoft is mid-development on a roller derby themed game titled Roller Champions.

The game appears to be a multiplayer-only game with an ever-present online connection. Spiel Times claimed that there will be ten total players in a match, made up of two teams of five contestants. Resetera user vestan reports that Roller Champions will supposedly have quick matches, ranked matches, custom game modes, and tournaments, all selectable from the main menu. He claims that gameplay will allow for two aiming modes: Price and Flick, whatever those options specifically mean. The options menu is said to also contain sound customizations for the crowd, game music, voice, and sound effects, as well as X and Y aiming sensitivity tweaks. The menu could also include a streamer mode. Vestan seconds the claim made by Spiel Times that the game will require an online connection to the game’s servers.

There has also been a video circulating which demos a very early development preview for Roller Champions, seen below. In it, we see two potential in-game locations, the Acapulco Arena and Mexico Arena, both of which appear to be set in Central America and have Ubisoft branding on the tracks.

The input schematics were also included in the Resetera thread, showing how the controls might be laid out specifically on an Xbox One controller. If Roller Champions turns out to be real, the control set up on the DualShock 4 will likely be similar. I’m guessing a few tweaks will be made such as the “Ball Cam” being assigned to the controller’s touchpad.

Ubisoft has sure had a rough year for pre-E3 leaks. The Roller Champions footage comes after the leak of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Assassin’s Creed Ragnorok rumors, and a potential subscription service called Ubisoft Pass. Needless to say, if this keeps up, we could have very few surprises coming from Ubisoft’s E3 show.

