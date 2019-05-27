It looks like Ubisoft might have just accidentally leaked a subscription service on its store called Ubisoft Pass. A ResetEra user posted an image of an advertisement placeholder labeled “Ubisoft Pass Premium,” implying the existence of a service of some kind, possibly with multiple tiers. As of this reporting, the listing has been taken down, but not before we could get a look at it. Screenshots are forever, after all.

The image can be found below.

Considering Ubisoft’s CEO, Yves Guillemot, thinks streaming is the way of the future, this could be the company’s way of getting started with that method of distributing games. Ubisoft Pass has not been officially announced or confirmed in any way, but it seems like a no-brainer for the company to get started with some sort of subscription model to compete with other publishers, whether it involves streaming or not.

This comes after news that EA Access would finally be coming to the PS4 later this summer, so the time seems right for Ubisoft to jump on-board. With the announcement of Google Stadia, many companies seem to be competing for a subscription service, which will make the next generation very interesting.

Again, this has not been announced and it’s unclear what this Ubisoft Pass is, or if it will ever materialize into something. It could be a service that only allows for game downloads right now since streaming isn’t as prominent as it probably will be in the future. Or it could be something entirely different. But launching a platform for you to play all of the best Ubisoft games seems like a great idea and now is the time to do it.

We’ll likely hear more about this at E3 during Ubisoft’s press conference, which airs Monday, June 10 at 1pm PT.

What would you like to see from a subscription service from Ubisoft? The publisher certainly has a ton of games to choose from, making it easy to include a large library upon the launch of the service, assuming it’s real. Let us know what you think!

[Source: ResetEra via IGN]