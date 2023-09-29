Ubisoft and Blizzard Entertainment Also Undergoing Layoffs

Ubisoft and Blizzard Entertainment are the latest studios to undergo a round of layoffs, it seems. Following yesterday’s shocking news that Fortnite maker Epic Games is laying off 16% of its workforce (800+ employees), a number of Ubisoft and Blizzard Entertainment devs reported that they, too, had lost their jobs.
The extent of Ubisoft and Blizzard layoffs is not known at present
Neither Ubisoft nor Blizzard has commented on the development, but fans spotted a number of tweets from now-former employees looking for new jobs. The redundancies seem to have all happened yesterday.
“Unfortunately I was a part of today’s layoffs at Ubisoft,” wrote one employee on Twitter. “Unfortunately I’m affected by the layoffs at Ubisoft today and my time as a managing producer here comes to an end,” added another.
ResetEra users noticed similar tweets from now former Blizzard devs.
Since neither company has released a statement, the extent of redundancies is not known yet. Ubisoft and Blizzard’s layoffs were overshadowed by the restructuring at Epic Games, which CEO Tim Sweeney said became necessary after years of the company spending more than it earned.
Elsewhere, Embracer Group continues its restructuring exercise, laying off a large number of employees.