Roller Champions x Jet Set Radio Crossover Event Coming Soon

Jet Set Radio is making its return very, very soon in the form of a Roller Champions crossover event. The upcoming content was one of several upcoming DLC expansions and title updates Ubisoft revealed at today’s Ubisoft Forward show.

The Roller Champions x Jet Set Radio crossover event will begin on June 27. Players will be able to take part in matches as renowned skaters Gum and Beat in a themed Tokyo-To Skatepark. There will also be a new themed goal explosion.

Nearly a year after reports emerged, it’s becoming clear that Ubisoft has no intentions of canceling Roller Champions as more content is released. On the other hand, while it may not be the reboot for which Jet Set Radio fans were hoping as part of SEGA’s Super Game Idea, it’s the closest players will get right now. Rumors of a new Jet Set Radio game have accompanied the many Persona 3 Remake and Persona 5 Tactica leaks over recent days. The latter rumors turned out to be true, but we’re still waiting for news on the revival of the JSR franchise.

As well as Roller Champions, Ubisoft reminded players that Year 7 Season 2: Vengeance will be starting on June 15 in For Honor. Riders Republic will be getting a new Skate Add-on that introduces skateboarding to the game on September 26. Brawlhalla will also be getting a Halo: Combat Evolved crossover that will introduce Master Chief and The Arbiter as playable fighters. Ubisoft didn’t specify whether this would be coming to all platforms or just Xbox and PC.

Finally on the Nintnedo Switch, Mario & Rabbids Sparks of Hope will soon be getting a whole new planet to explore in its second DLC expansion. The third Rayman-themed DLC is due to arrive towards the end of the year.